Feagin had a tough time getting things going on the ground against Rutgers, totaling just 26 yards on 3.7 yards per attempt on the day. The 6-foot-3 running back still managed to make an impact, however, connecting with quarterback Luke Altmyer on a seven-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, getting the Fighting Illini on the board on the day. Feagin has struggled as a runner lately, totaling just 96 rushing yards across the team's last four contests. He will hope for better days moving forward, with his next opportunity coming against Maryland following the team's upcoming bye.