Kadin Semonza News: In three-way battle for QB1

Semonza is in the midst of a three-way battle for the starting quarterback gig for the Green Wave, competing with TJ Finely and Donovan Leary, SI.com reports.

Semonza will battle it out with two other transfer quarterbacks for the starting gig in New Orleans. After putting together a highly productive season at Ball State last year, he would figure to have the upper hand, but at this point it remains a three-way race. Last fall with the Cardinals, Semonza tossed for 2,904 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes.