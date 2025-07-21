Kadin Semonza News: Now in four-way battle for QB1

Semonza will be in a four-way battle for Tulane's starting quarterback position, Guerry Smith of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Initially, Tulane's starting quarterback battle consisted of Semonza, Donovan Leary and TJ Finley. The good news for Semonza is that Finley has backed off his Tulane commitment. But since then, the Green Wave have added experienced Power Conference quarterbacks in Brendan Sullivan and Jake Retzlaff, making their QB battle a whole lot more challenging to conquer.