Kaelan Chudzinski Injury: Dealing with injury

Chudzinski is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Kim Rankin of SI.com reports.

After a practice, Boston College's head coach Bill O'Brien publicly updated Chudzinski's status. "Kaelan's working through some stuff right now," said O'Brien. "Not gonna get into details about that. We'll see how that goes throughout the summer." This is big news for a BC team that depended on Chudzinski greatly during its 2025 season, in which he logged 24 receptions (on 41 targets) for 313 yards and four touchdowns.