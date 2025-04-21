College Football
Kaelon Black News: Good showing in spring game

Published on April 21, 2025

Black had a strong outing during the spring game as he looks to fight for a role in the upcoming season, Jared Kelly of 247Sports.com reports.

Black finds himself in a positional competition with transfers Roman Hemby and Lee Beebe for work out of the backfield in the upcoming campaign. The 5-foot-10 running back totaled 46 carries for 251 yards and two touchdowns across 11 games last year in his first year at Indiana.

