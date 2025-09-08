On a day in which the Hoosiers absolutely decimated Kennesaw State, the Indiana coaching staff took the opportunity to spread volume around on offense. After totaling 92 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts during Indiana's season opener, Black saw just 10 attempts on the ground, turning that volume into 57 yards on a very respectable 5.7 yards per carry. With two blowouts in as many games, the pecking order in the Indiana backfield is tough to narrow down at the moment and likely will continue to be so through next week's matchup against Indiana State.