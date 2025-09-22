Black put together a productive outing on limited attempts against Illinois, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt on the day. The 5-foot-10 running back made his highlight of the day in the third quarter, breaking free for a 40-yard touchdown run to extend the already insurmountable lead the Hoosiers had built at the time. Black has made the most of his opportunities as a member of the Indiana backfield committe, running for 306 yards and two touchdowns on the season while averaging seven yards per attempt. His next opportunity will come against Iowa on Saturday.