Black had a solid day against Michigan State, running for 64 yards and his second touchdown of the season on 6.4 yards per attempt. Most of his production came on a single run, however, as the 5-foot-10 running back found the end zone on a 29-yard scamper at the end of the second quarter, giving the Hoosiers a 21-10 going into the half. Black has been productive all season for the Hoosiers, leading the way for Indiana with 439 rushing yards and three touchdowns through seven contests. A home matchup against UCLA awaits on Saturday.