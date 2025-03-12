Kahleil Jackson Injury: Not a full participant early

Jackson (knee) isn't participating fully in Florida's spring practice, per Gainesville.com.

Jackson is reportedly limited to agility drills early in the Gators' spring practices and is donning a non-contact jersey. The wideout, who caught just one pass for 13 yards last season, suffered a season ending knee injury in Week 1. He was looking to build on a 2023 campaign that saw him reel in 21 catches for 251 yards and one score. Now, he'll look to do the same a year later, but his lingering knee injury doesn't help matters.