Kahleil Jackson Injury: Not a full participant early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Jackson (knee) isn't participating fully in Florida's spring practice, per Gainesville.com.

Jackson is reportedly limited to agility drills early in the Gators' spring practices and is donning a non-contact jersey. The wideout, who caught just one pass for 13 yards last season, suffered a season ending knee injury in Week 1. He was looking to build on a 2023 campaign that saw him reel in 21 catches for 251 yards and one score. Now, he'll look to do the same a year later, but his lingering knee injury doesn't help matters.

