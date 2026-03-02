Kahleil Jackson News: Will take starting reps in spring
Jackson will take starting reps in the spring, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.
Dallas Wilson (foot) remaining out presents a golden opportunity for Jackson to log first-team reps. After being granted a medical waiver for 2026, his focus shifts to getting back to his old ways. Before only a 13-yard reception across his last two seasons, Jackson's 2023 campaign saw him record 21 catches with 251 yards and one touchdown.
