Kahleil Jackson News: Will take starting reps in spring

Jackson will take starting reps in the spring, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

Dallas Wilson (foot) remaining out presents a golden opportunity for Jackson to log first-team reps. After being granted a medical waiver for 2026, his focus shifts to getting back to his old ways. Before only a 13-yard reception across his last two seasons, Jackson's 2023 campaign saw him record 21 catches with 251 yards and one touchdown.