Salter returned to the starting lineup Saturday in order to preserve Julian Lewis' ability to redshirt. He did not play particularly well as he threw one interception and did not account for any touchdowns. He rushed for a solid 63 yards, but overall it was a forgettable performance. His collegiate career has come to an end after an inconsistent first season with the Buffaloes. He threw for 1,414 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 356 yards and five touchdowns across nine appearances.