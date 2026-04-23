Kalani McLeod News: Battling for starting spot

McLeod is battling for the starting quarterback position in 2026, Nick Coppola of Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

McLeod is battling for the starting spot alongside Trey Hedden and Adam Damante. He starting 12 games at Diablo Valley College last season before transferring to the Aggies in the offseason. Head coach Tony Sanchez noted that Damante knows the offense the best and Hedden had the best performance at the most recent scrimmage, adding that McLeod was "swimming a little bit" at the beginning of the scrimmage but by the end he started picking it up. While McLeod isn't completely out of the race, it seems like he's currently third in the three-horse race.