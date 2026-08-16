Kaleb Brown News: Healthy for fall camp

Brown (lower body) is healthy and active for UAB's fall camp, per Steve Irvine of BhamBanner.com.

Brown has recovered from his injury, participating in UAB's scrimmage Saturday and hauling in one reception. The wideout missed the Blazers' spring practice period but was expected to be healthy by the start of fall camp. Brown is slated to lead the UAB receiving corps this season as he looks to bounce back from a 2025 campaign that was cut short by injuries. In the seven games he appeared in last season, he hauled in 17 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns.