Kaleb Webb News: Slated for starting role
Webb appears to be slated for a starting role in 2025, Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.com reports.
Webb has had a strong showing in spring practice and looks set to be a starting receiver during the upcoming season. He appeared sparingly across the last two seasons with Tennessee but is in a good position for more playing time now with a less stacked receiver room at Maryland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now