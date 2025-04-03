College Football
Kaleb Webb headshot

Kaleb Webb News: Slated for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Webb appears to be slated for a starting role in 2025, Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.com reports.

Webb has had a strong showing in spring practice and looks set to be a starting receiver during the upcoming season. He appeared sparingly across the last two seasons with Tennessee but is in a good position for more playing time now with a less stacked receiver room at Maryland.

Kaleb Webb
Maryland
