Osborne filled in under center in the second half of the eventual win over the Chippewas, and he recorded his best game of the season. The redshirt freshman recorded his highest passing yardage, and he also threw a passing touchdown in the third quarter. With QB1 Tucker Gleason being sidelined for unknown reasons, Osborne could play at quarterback again in Toledo's upcoming bowl game. If not in the bowl game, Osborne will have the chance to compete for the Rockets' starting quarterback spot in the 2026 campaign.