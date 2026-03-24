Kaliq Lockett Injury: Expected to be back in summer
Lockett (lower leg) recently underwent surgery and is expected to be back in the summer, On3 reports.
Because of a lower-leg injury, Lockett underwent offseason surgery, which indicates why he will be out for Texas' spring practice. Fortunately for him, a relatively quick turnaround is expected, though he will require a probable status going into this summer.
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