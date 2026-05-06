Kaliq Lockett Injury: Remains limited in spring

Lockett (lower leg) was limited in Texas' spring practice period but is still expected to return to action in the summer, per Zach Dimmitt of Texas on SI.

Lockett caught five passes for 47 yards and one touchdown last season as a redshirt freshman in Austin. However, he only appeared in five games while battling injuries. The wideout is still limited this spring, but he remains expected to be a full go by the summertime.