Kaliq Lockett News: Fills in for first-team reps

Lockett took first-team slot reps during Texas' practice Monday, Evan Vieth of On3.com reports.

Lockett is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout with four years of collegiate eligibility remaining after redshirting his 2025 season. Texas' receiver corps is not fully healthy, as indicated by Ryan Wingo (wrist) being out for the spring. So in his place, Lockett logged first-team reps. Though that may not be for long, it looks like the Longhorn wideout rotation will include key contributions from their aforementioned freshman.