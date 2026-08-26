Kam Perry News: Back in action for Buffs

Perry (elbow) is back participating in practice for Colorado, per Scott Procter of DNVR Sports.

Perry had been nursing an elbow injury throughout camp, but he's back at practice for the Buffaloes with the season just over a week out. He appears to be donning a non-contact jersey, but he's partaking in team periods, which is an excellent sign for his availability. Perry figures to play a big role in Colorado's offense after he reeled in 43 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns with Miami University last fall.