Kam Robinson headshot

Kam Robinson Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Robinson is questionable for Saturday's Week 0 against NC State due to an undisclosed injury.

Robinson is one of two defensive players who are questionable for the season opener, with Corey Costner being the other. Robinson is a critical piece of the Cavaliers' defensive scheme, and he notched 64 tackles (20 solo), two sacks and two interceptions in seven games in 2025.

Kam Robinson
Virginia
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