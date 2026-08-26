Kam Robinson Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Robinson is questionable for Saturday's Week 0 against NC State due to an undisclosed injury.
Robinson is one of two defensive players who are questionable for the season opener, with Corey Costner being the other. Robinson is a critical piece of the Cavaliers' defensive scheme, and he notched 64 tackles (20 solo), two sacks and two interceptions in seven games in 2025.
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