Kam Thomas Injury: Ramping up, not quite 100 percent

Thomas (knee) is ramping up his recovery from his knee ailment but still isn't at a full 100 percent, per KTSM 9 News.

Thomas had 13 carries for 36 yards last season, as well as four catches for 26 yards. The versatile, all-purpose back, who's listed at "Miner Back" on UTSA's roster, is working his way back from his knee ailment but isn't quite 100 percent. However, he's certainly trending towards being fully healthy for the Miners' opener at Oklahoma.