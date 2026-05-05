Kam Thomas Injury: Should be 100 percent by summer
Thomas (knee) should be 100 percent by summer workouts, Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times reports.
Thomas is expected to enter fall camp healthy, which should allow him to begin the 2026 season in that status as well. He suffered a knee injury early in the 2025 campaign, and the problem has not resolved itself despite more than half a year having passed since the issue first occurred.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now