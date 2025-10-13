Moulton put together his best performance of the season against the Badgers, totaling 96 yards and a touchdown on 6.4 yards per attempt while catching three passes for 29 yards through the air as well. The 5-foot-9 running back found the end zone on a six-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter, giving the Hawkeyes a 10-0 lead at the time. Moulton has seen his numbers improve every week since coming back from an undisclosed injury that kept him out two games earlier in the season and will hope to continue his positive momentum against Penn State on Saturday.