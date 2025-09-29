Moulton put together a decent day against the Hoosiers, totaling 96 yards on the day while leading the way in the Iowa backfield. The 5-foot-9 running back has seen an uptick in his usage recently following an injury-filled start to the year, logging 38 touches across the team's last two contests while totaling 185 yards. His workload is encouraging to see and appears to signal that he could continue to lead the backfield moving forward. A matchup against Wisconsin awaits following Iowa's upcoming bye.