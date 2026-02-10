Taylor was carted off the field in Mississippi State's bowl game against Wake Forest, but at the time it was reported that he avoided a serious injury. He did have to undergo surgery on his ankle, but it appears to have been a minor procedure as he is expected to be completely good to go by the time spring practice rolls around. Taylor is poised to be the Bulldogs' QB1 next fall, and the exciting dual-threat gunslinger tossed for 629 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 458 yards and eight scores in 2025.