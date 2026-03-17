Kamario Taylor News: Fully healthy for spring

Taylor (ankle) is fully healthy for Mississippi State's spring practice period, per Carlo Barone of WCBI Sports.

Taylor underwent surgery on his left ankle following a breakout freshman season in which he tossed for 629 yards, five touchdowns and one interceptions while rushing for 458 yards and eight scores. He immediately looked like an extremely capable dual-threat quarterback in the SEC, and is one of the more exciting returning players in the conference. It's excellent news for the Bulldogs that he's back to full health, as a full offseason working with Mississippi State's starters should do wonders for his development.