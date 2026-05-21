Kameron Anthony Injury: Dealing with achilles injury

Anthony (achilles) has been dealing with an achilles issue dating back to the 2025 season, per Andrew Rice of SBNation.

Anthony suffered the injury towards the end of the 2025 season and has been dealing with the issue throughout the off-season. The 6-foot-4 tight end caught seven passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns across eight games for Ball State prior to his injury. Anthony's return timeline is not currently known.