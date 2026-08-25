Kameron Courtney News: Top slot in projected chart

Courtney is listed as the Cavaliers' primary slot on their depth chart, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Courtney withdrawing from the NCAA's transfer portal and re-enrolling at Virginia makes sense considering that the Cavalier program knows him and would have implemented him into a top role to compensate for their offseason losses. The wide receiver statistically increased his total numbers from 2024 to 2025, finishing the latter year with an improved 25 receptions for 234 yards, 9.4 averaged per catch.