After Kyson Brown (ankle) went down early into Saturday's contest with an injury, Udoh split the backfield with Raleek Brown for the rest of the game. Udoh -- who was barely utilized in Week 1 -- received 23 carries and gained over 100 yards, receiving five more carries than Raleek Brown but gaining five fewer yards. Raleek Brown also caught three passes while Udoh had none. With Kyson Brown already considered doubtful for Week 3, Udoh is a very solid option versus Texas State even though he will likely be splitting carries with Raleek Brown.