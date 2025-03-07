Karson Gay Injury: Not quite 100 percent

Gay (undisclosed) isn't practicing at the moment but head coach Tony Elliot hopes to have him back at some point this spring, per SI.com.

Gay didn't play in 2024 and underwent a mid-season surgery, one the tight end is still recovering from. Still, the fact that Elliot hopes he'll be back this spring is a good sign for his overall health, and the tight end still has all of fall camp to make an impact as well.