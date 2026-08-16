Kash Brock News: Making waves in fall camp

Brock is impressing during the Badgers' fall camp, Seamus Rohrer of SI.com reports.

The Badgers are now a few more practices into their fall camp, and after practicing with their second team just over a week ago, Brock has earned that role and is making even greater strides. The Badgers continued practice Sunday, and Brock made some impressive catches, continuing to make a lot of noise that he first generated earlier this fall. Though it may be difficult for Brock to become a first-team member this season, according to Rohrer, there seems to be great promise in the three-star wideout out of the state of Arizona.