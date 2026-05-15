Katin Houser News: Impressing this spring

Houser has impressed his new teammates and coaches at Illinois this spring, per Scott Richey of The News-Gazette.

Houser arrived in Champaign after two quiet seasons at Michigan State followed by two solid years at East Carolina. In 2025, he tossed for 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns to six interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes for the Pirates. He also added 193 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He's reportedly gained the respect and admiration of teammates and coaches alike this spring, not simply due to his play but also due to his demeanor and confidence. Houser has big shoes to fill replacing Luke Altmyer, but by all accounts, he's more than capable.