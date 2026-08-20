Keaton Kubecka News: Impressing in fall camp
Kubecka has stood out in camp, with head coach Lance Leipold noting Thursday that it has been the best football the wide receiver has played as a Jayhawk, per Matt Tait of Wave The Wheat.
Kubecka is making a strong impression ahead of the season and could be trending toward a larger role in Kansas' receiving corps. The wideout is competing with Nahzae Cox, Cam Pickett, and Nik McMillan for a starting spot in the offense. Kubecka has valuable experience with the team, having recorded 17 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown last season.
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