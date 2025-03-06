College Football
Keaton Kubecka headshot

Keaton Kubecka News: Participating in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kubecka (undisclosed) is taking part in spring practices, The Pay Heed Podcast reports.

Kubecka, who missed all of last season, is participating in spring ball. He redshirted last season and it wasn't clear if it was due to an injury or due to the fact that he was a true freshman. Regardless, he will look to catch his coaches' eyes during the offseason to earn himself a role in the Jayhawks' offense.

Keaton Kubecka
Kansas
