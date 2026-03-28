Kedren Young Injury: Targeting Summer return

Young (knee) is looking to return to action by the summertime, per Eric Hansen of On3.

The freshman tailback ran for 116 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries in 2024 in South Bend. However, he's dealing with a knee ailment that held him out for the entirety of last season, and it's carried into the Irish's spring practice period. Young could be primed for a big workload this fall if he can stay healthy, but the first step is returning to the practice field.