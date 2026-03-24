Kedrick Reescano Injury: Not at full go in spring

Reescano (undisclosed) is limited in Arizona's spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Reescano is expected to be the top tailback for Arizona in 2026 after he ran for 396 yards and nine touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry in 2025 as a sophomore with the Wildcats. However, he's limited in spring ball, which could allow other tailbacks including Ismail Mahdi and Antwan Roberts to show some flashes. At this point, Reescano should be good to go by fall camp, but he's worth keeping tabs on this offseason.