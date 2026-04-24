Keelon Russell News: Big showing in spring game

Russell logged more than 220 yards and four touchdowns during Alabama's spring game, Wyatt Fulton of Tide1009.com reports.

Russell has made an improved case for why he should be Alabama's starting quarterback during 2026. Both he and Austin Mack are competing for the QB1 spot vacated by Ty Simpson turning pro. Even though Russell has a little less in-game experience than Mack, the former still appears to have untapped potential, as indicated by his spring showing.