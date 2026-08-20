Keelon Russell News: Expected to be named starter

Russell is expected to be named Alabama's starting quarterback by early next week after a strong preseason, according to Chris Low of On3.com.

This suggests Russell has the edge in Alabama's quarterback competition after a recent update said he and Austin Mack were still battling for the job. If the expectation proves accurate, Russell would line up to open the season as the starter. Russell boasts plenty of dual-threat ability under center and should be an intriguing fantasy option this fall.