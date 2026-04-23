Keenan Jackson News: Earning role for new season

Jackson is expected to be among the team's top wide receivers in the upcoming season, Michael Clark of On3.com reports.

Jackson could find himself with a bigger workload after fellow wide receiver Teddy Hoffman was given a season-long suspension. The 6-foot-3 wide receivers is one of the most experienced players in the team, entering his third season with the Wolfpack, finished last season with 28 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.