Keenan Jackson News: Turning heads early spring

Jackson has impressed early in spring ball and is likely competing with Davion Dozier for reps in the fall, Michael Clark of 247Sports.com reports.

Jackson is back with the Wolfpack for his junior season after making a leap last year, and he's already making his mark early spring. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is now set to compete with App State transfer Dozier for NC State's WR3 role. Jackson logged 28 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns in the 2025 campaign.