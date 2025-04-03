Kelan Robinson News: Two catches in bowl win
Robinson caught two passes (on three targets) for 16 yards in the Pirates' 26-21 win over N.C. State in the Military Bowl.
Robinson, who missed the last three games of the regular season due to an undisclosed injury, was able to return for the team's bowl game and record two catches. He has a chance for an increased role in the 2025 season after the program lost the top two receivers from 2024.
