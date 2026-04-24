Keldric Luster News: In position battle

Luster and Tyler Mizzell are competing to be Ball State's starting quarterback, TheStarPress.com reports.

After three years with limited opportunities between SMU and Texas State, Luster may be on the verge of logging his most statistically productive season in 2026. That will depend on how Luster does against Mizzell as both quarterbacks compete to be starting quarterback, an honor that should allow more in-game opportunities for either under center.