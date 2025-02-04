Kenan Christon News: Lands at Jackson State

Christon will transfer to Jackson State, the program announced.

Christon spent the past two seasons at San Diego State after starting his college career at USC. The tailback is coming off a career year with the Aztecs, rushing for 378 yards on 96 carries while adding 29 catches for 201 yards and a score. Still, he'll look to continue his career at Jackson State, where he should compete to be the lead tailback with one season of eligibility remaining.