Raphael scored all of California's touchdowns in a loss to Virginia in which the Golden Bears fought valiantly, but didn't have enough firepower to topple the now No. 12-ranked Cavaliers. The tailback was dynamic, however, and with a season-high four catches, he also became an outlet for quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. It was one of Raphael's quietest days on the ground in terms of yardage but also his biggest day through the air. The tailback now has nine total touchdowns in his last four games.