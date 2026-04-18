Kenny Minchey News: Strong spring game showing

Minchey performed well in Kentucky's spring game, per Ryan Black of the Louisville Courier Journal.

Minchey was widely expected to be Kentucky's starter in 2026 after he transferred from Notre Dame. His play this spring has backed up that notion. He reportedly notched a number of impressive passes, although struggled slightly with inconsistency when he was forced to operate outside of the pocket. The 6-foot-2 gunslinger tossed for 196 yards last season in mop-up duty, but his legs are dangerous as well, and he ran for 84 yards and a score last fall on just seven carries.