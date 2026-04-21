Kenric Lanier News: Set to carve out backup slot reps
Lanier is set to handle some snaps as a backup slot receiver for Missouri this fall, per the Columbia Daily Tribune.
It's a crowded slot position for Missouri, with DeMarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry both also vying for slot reps. Still, Lanier should manage to get on the field this fall, and build on the three catches for 79 yards he logged last season at Minnesota.
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