Keontez Lewis Injury: Sidelined for spring ball

Lewis (undisclosed) was sidelined for the majority of Oklahoma's spring practice regiment, John E. Hoover of Sports Illustrated reports.

Lewis missed most of the Sooners' spring workouts as the result of an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-2 graduate wideout, who previously appeared with UCLA, Wisconsin and SIU, tallied 49 receptions for 813 yards and five touchdowns with the Salukis this past season. Lewis' status will continue to have his status monitored this offseason.