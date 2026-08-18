Kevin Jennings Injury: Ramping up for Week 1

Jennings (finger) is ramping up his physical activity before SMU's regular-season opener Sept. 7 at Florida State, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

SMU's head coach Rhett Lashlee confirmed that Jennings started throwing yesterday and provided a response as to how the quarterback is doing. "Going well," Jennings said. "No pain, and we are working him back in this week and expect him to have a full two weeks to get ready for game one and be 100 percent." Jennings' injury status remains unchanged despite his injured finger showing physical progress, which is great news for an SMU team that will begin its regular season in a relatively more difficult fashion by challenging fellow ACC team FSU.