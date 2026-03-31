Kevin Sperry News: Competing for QB gig

Sperry is competing with Ashton Daniels for the starting quarterback job in 2026, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

Sperry appeared in three games as a true freshman, logging 194 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 27 rushing yards. Ahead of year two, Sperry is pushing Daniels, who transferred in from Auburn, for the starting job. Daniels likely has a leg up, but as Nakos reports, the Seminoles haven't settled on a starter, and may not have a decision soon.