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Kevin Sperry News: Competing for QB gig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Sperry is competing with Ashton Daniels for the starting quarterback job in 2026, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

Sperry appeared in three games as a true freshman, logging 194 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 27 rushing yards. Ahead of year two, Sperry is pushing Daniels, who transferred in from Auburn, for the starting job. Daniels likely has a leg up, but as Nakos reports, the Seminoles haven't settled on a starter, and may not have a decision soon.

Kevin Sperry
Florida State
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