Kevin Sperry News: Loses out on QB1

Sperry will not be Florida State's primary quarterback entering the 2026 season, Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com reports.

Even though there is still a lot of the 2026 offseason left to go, Florida State's team has already decided to start the transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels over Sperry. As a backup last season, the latter logged 12 completed passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Sperry has been promising in small doses, though that seems to be all he will get this season.